Jordanian Exports To Saudi Arabia Rose By 17.1% In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordanian exports to Saudi Arabia rose in 2023 to JD984 million, by an increase of 7.1 per cent, compared to JD840 million in 2022, topping the list of Jordanian exports to countries of the Greater Arab Free Trade Area.

Jordan's imports from Saudi Arabia decreased in 2023 by 11.6 per cent to reach JD2.591 billion, compared to JD2.932 billion in 2022, Al Mamlaka TV, reported.

According to data issued by the Department of Statistics, the trade volume between Jordan and Saudi Arabia reached about JD3.575 billion in 2023, compared to JD3.772 billion in 2022. Jordan's trade deficit with Saudi Arabia decreased in 2023 to reach about JD1.607 billion, compared to JD2.092 billion in 2022.

Chairman of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce Khalil Hajj Tawfiq said that Jordan enjoys significant opportunities in Saudi Arabia, through participation in several economic sectors, including information technology, construction, and services.



He noted that these opportunities come within the framework of the economic renaissance, witnessed by Riyadh and other cities, such as the NEOM city project.

Haj Tawfiq said that an official visit to Tabuk will take place after the blessed month of Ramadan to explore cooperation and networking opportunities between Aqaba and NEOM cities, in addition to meetings on the sidelines of the Arab Businessmen and Investors Conference in Riyadh, which will bring together large economic delegations from both countries.

He pointed out that within the framework of enhancing bilateral cooperation, a twining agreement will be signed between some major chambers of commerce, such as the Riyadh Chamber, to exchange experiences and explore joint investment opportunities. He noted that Saudi Arabia was in 2022 Jordan's largest trading partner.

He also mentioned that the completion of the formation of the Saudi-Jordanian Business Council, which includes representatives of various economic sectors in both countries, will be announced soon.

Jordan exports to Saudi Arabia include meat, poultry eggs, and roasted coffee, while Saudi imports include petroleum products and derivatives, various types of milk and dried dates.