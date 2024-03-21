Arab Ministerial Meeting Condemns Israeli Actions In Gaza, Calls For Immediate Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Thursday participated in an Arab ministerial meeting in Cairo to discuss and exchange views on the developments and catastrophic repercussions in Gaza.



Participants in the meeting issued the following statement:

The Arab Republic of Egypt hosted today, March 21, 2024, a meeting for the foreign ministers of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the minister of state for international cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, and the secretary-general of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation.



The participants discussed and exchanged views on the developments of the Palestinian issue and the catastrophic repercussions of the Israeli war on Gaza, as well as the efforts exerted to halt it and the unprecedented humanitarian suffering and disaster it produces.

The participants stressed the priority of achieving a comprehensive and immediate ceasefire, increasing the delivery of humanitarian aid, opening all crossings between Israel and the Gaza Strip, and overcoming the obstacles posed by Israel through the full implementation of Security Council Resolution 2720 to meet the needs of more than two million Palestinians in Gaza facing famine. They emphasised the importance of providing full support to the UNRWA.



The participants also reiterated their rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians from their land or to liquidate the Palestinian cause, emphasising the need for Israel to stop all unilateral measures that undermine the prospects for a just peace, including settlements and those targeting the change of the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites.

They also underscored the significance of the historical Hashemite custodianship in protecting these sanctities and their Arab, Islamic, and Christian identity, as well as the inevitability of implementing the two-state solution and establishing the Palestinian state, in accordance with international references, including the Arab Peace Initiative.