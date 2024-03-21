The Diverging Fortunes Of Latin America’S Ultra-Wealthy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Latin America uniquely witnessed a decline in Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNWIs), those with over $30 million in assets.



This stood in contrast to North America and the Middle East, which saw growth.



Knight Frank's analysi indicates this reflects wider economic, social, and political challenges in the region, including economic slowdowns, high inflation, and social unrest.



The region experienced a 3.6% drop in UHNWIs , totaling 13,159 individuals, but projections show an expected 18.2% increase by 2028.



Despite this optimism, the forecast remains below the global growth rate.



The difficulties in wealth generation in Latin America stem from state-dominated economies and a lack of vibrancy, which hinder entrepreneurial ventures crucial for wealth creation.







Globally, UHNWIs increased by 4.2% to 626,619 by the end of 2023, significantly driven by North America and the Middle East, fueled by economic growth and booming sectors like technology and AI.



Conversely, Latin America's wealth landscape encountered significant challenges, underscoring the region's unique obstacles and opportunities for wealth creation and preservation.



Miami has become a crucial financial center for Latin American investment, drawn by its climate, lifestyle, and political stability. This solidifies its status as the "financial capital of Latin America."



The Allianz Global Wealth Report offers a wider view, noting a 2.7% global decrease in household monetary wealth in 2022, marking the most substantial decline since the 2008 financial crisis.



This reflects the volatile nature of financial assets, including cash, deposits, and investments, which totaled €233 trillion by the end of 2022.



This global view of wealth, juxtaposed with Latin America's specific challenges, highlights the intricate dynamics of wealth creation and distribution in our interconnected world.

