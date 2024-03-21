10 Beautiful Waterfalls In Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's generosity extends to waterfalls, among them the towering Fumaça Waterfall in Chapada Diamantina, Bahia. With its 340-meter drop, it promises an exhilarating experience.



JANELA DO CÉU - IBITIPOCA (Minas Gerais)

Hidden in the Ibitipoca State Park, the steep drop is one of the most beautiful postcards in the region, forming, as the name says, a window framed by nature.



Access is not the easiest, but it's worth it: the trail is a steep climb, lasting between two and three hours, passing by caves and the reserve's highest point, Pico da Lombada (1,784m).



To replenish your energy during the hike, reinforce your backpack with the delicious cinnamon bread Dona Maria sells in her house on the left side of the road to the park.





FUMAÇA - CHAPADA DIAMANTINA (Bahia)

One of the most popular attractions in the Chapada Diamantina, the gigantic Fumaça waterfall is 340 meters high. Because of its height, the thin curtain of water that falls on the wall is falling apart and hardly has enough water volume to touch the ground.



The route, which covers six kilometers over steep and rocky terrain, is in the middle of the beautiful Vale do Capão.



Once there, crawl up to a rock at the cliff's edge, stick your head out, and enjoy the waterfall from above. Or, sit in a little corner and simply contemplate the incredible design of the canyon.





BURACÃO - CHAPADA DA DIAMANTINA (Bahia)

Less famous than Fumaça, but just as beautiful, is the Buracão waterfall in the small town of Ibicoara.



The 80-meter waterfall and a lot of emotion begin long before you reach it.



The easy trail takes about an hour and reveals other falls and streams.



A few meters from the Buracão, you must wear a life jacket and swim against the current for about 100 meters in the middle of the canyons.



At the end of the crossing, the scenery is impressive: a hole in the middle of the rock and the fall that forms a huge pool.





VÉU DA NOIVA - CHAPADA DOS GUIMARÃES (Mato Grosso)

Macaws welcome you, flying over the belvedere that unveils the 86-meter fall called Bride's Veil.



The little stream of water flows down a sandstone wall and forms an enormous well.



It is not possible to reach the base of the Bride's Veil - an accident in 2008 prohibited the access trail and also prohibited diving.



Protected within the National Park, the waterfall shares the spotlight with gigantic caves, orange rock walls, and beautiful rivers.





SALTO DO RIO PRETO - CHAPADA DOS VEADEIROS (Goiás)

You have to walk to visit the Salto do Rio Preto 120 meter-fall.



There is a 5-kilometer trail until you reach the fall, considered one of the most beautiful in the National Park.



Take the opportunity to visit the Garimpão waterfall (80m) on the same path, with bathing pools.



Other trails lead to beautiful sceneries like the Cânion 2 and the Cariocas waterfall.



Be aware of the best times to enjoy the waterfalls: during the dry season, from April to September, the volume of the waterfalls decreases.



May is the most flowery season, and July is the busiest.





BOCA DA ONÇA - BONITO (Mato Grosso do Sul)

The highest waterfall in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul is 157 meters high.



Hidden in a farm in the municipality of Bodoquena, 65 km from Bonito, it is accessible by a four-kilometer trail - a three-hour walk.



To get to Boca da Onça, you must pass by ten other waterfalls!



And there's more: rappelling over the Miranda River valley, with a 90-meter descent.



The return is by a staircase of 886 steps, so stretch your calves!





CARACOL - CANELA (Rio Grande do Sul)

With 131 meters, the Caracol Waterfall is one of the main postcards of Canela and Serra Gaúcha .



It can be appreciated through belvederes, a panoramic elevator, and cable cars that unveil a 360-degree view of Caracol Park.



All are perfect for taking pictures.



But to see the waterfall up close, you must face a steep stairway with 730 steps, a walk of about 40 minutes. Be prepared!





SANTO IZIDRO - BOCAINA (São Paulo)

A one-and-a-half-kilometer hike leads to Santo Izidro, the closest waterfall to the entrance of the Serra da Bocaina National Park.



Swimming in the shallow pool and sunbathing on the small beach on the right side of the falls are the attractions that guarantee relaxation.



Since there are no signs, it is better to hire a guide.



And if you have lots of energy, extend the trip to the Veado waterfall, a mandatory stop for those who face the 53 kilometers of the Gold Trail.





SALTO DO ITIQUIRA - FORMOSA (Goiás)

From Monday to Friday, cattle ranchers and farmers move the town's center and commerce.



At the weekend, Formosa receives tourists who visit the Salto do Itiquira, 168 meters high in the park of the same name-it gives the impression of constant rain.



In the middle of the 1.5 km long trail, there are wells to appreciate and paths that lead to natural swimming pools.





SANTA BÁRBARA WATERS - SANTA BÁRBARA (Minas Gerais)

Upon arriving at the village of Santa Bárbara, in the municipality of Augusto de Lima, the visitor is confronted with a gate in the middle of the street that separates it from the outside world.



Right in front of it is a huge lawn with trees and benches in front of rustic little houses.



Following this scenario, you arrive at the beautiful Santa Bárbara waterfall, with a 180-meter fall and a natural slide that guarantees family fun for a whole day.



For those who prefer sunbathing, the tip is the Telésforo waterfall, which flows into a wide river surrounded by a beach of fine white sand.

