Ammunition And Air Defense: Cinc Syrskyi Discusses Ukrainian Army Key Needs With NATO Delegation

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi met with a NATO delegation led by Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee.

Syrskyi said this in a post on his Facebook page.

"I briefed him about the battlefield situation. We discussed the main needs of the Ukrainian Defence Forces. The key priorities are ammunition and air defense," he said.

Syrskyi also thanked his NATO colleagues for their comprehensive and consistent support of Ukraine.

"Following the meeting, members of the NATO delegation paid tribute at the Wall of Remembrance to the soldiers who died in the Russian-Ukrainian war for Ukraine," he added.

As Ukrinform reported, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stressed that the operational situation on the eastern front remains difficult.

Photo: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Facebook