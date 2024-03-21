Almost All Russian Missiles On March 21 Targeted Ukrainian Intelligence - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Almost all of the Russian missiles launched at the Ukrainian capital on March 21 targeted the facilities of the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

A well-informed source in Ukrainian intelligence told this to Ukrinform.

"Most of the missiles that were used against Kyiv on March 21 targeted HUR facilities. They failed to reach their targets, all of them were shot down," the source said.

On March 21, anti-aircraft missile units of the Ukrainian Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces intercepted two ballistic missiles and 29 cruise missiles launched by Russian forces across Ukraine.

The missiles came from the north, and the main direction of the attack was Kyiv. Thirteen people were injured in the Ukrainian capital.