One Civilian Killed, Two Injured In Russian Attack On Novohrodivka In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have shelled the town of Novohrodivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, killing a man and injuring two women.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the region's military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"At least one person was killed and two were injured by shelling in Novohrodivka," Filashkin said.

According to him, Russian troops shelled the town today at around 15:30. A man, born in 1963, was killed and two women were injured and hospitalized.

The search and rescue operation at the scene is ongoing.

On March 20, Russian troops killed two residents of the Donetsk region and injured two others.

Photo credit: Vadym Filashkin / Facebook