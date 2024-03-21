One Civilian Killed, Two Injured In Russian Attack On Novohrodivka In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have shelled the town of Novohrodivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, killing a man and injuring two women.
Vadym Filashkin, the head of the region's military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"At least one person was killed and two were injured by shelling in Novohrodivka," Filashkin said.
According to him, Russian troops shelled the town today at around 15:30. A man, born in 1963, was killed and two women were injured and hospitalized. Read also:
The search and rescue operation at the scene is ongoing.
On March 20, Russian troops killed two residents of the Donetsk region and injured two others.
Photo credit: Vadym Filashkin / Facebook
MENAFN21032024000193011044ID1108007524
