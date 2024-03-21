Kanishk Jain Of Akums Drugs And Pharmaceuticals Assumes Youngest Chairmanship Of CII Uttarakhand State Council 2024-25

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 21st March, 2024: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Uttarakhand State Council proudly announces the election of Mr. Kanishk Jain as the Chairman for the term 2024-25. With a reputation for dynamic leadership and strategic vision, Kanishk Jain steps into the shoes of Mr. Bipen Gupta, the outgoing Director of G.B. Springs Pvt. Ltd. His official induction took place during the recently concluded CII State Council meeting in Dehradun, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career.



This transition also brings forth Mr. Suyash Agrawal, Director of Krishna Multimedia Pvt. Ltd., who assumes the position of the new Vice-President of the CII Uttarakhand State Council. A scion of the renowned Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals family, Mr. Jain's journey with CII commenced in 2019 as an elected member. With remarkable leadership acumen, he swiftly ascended the ranks, securing the Vice-Presidency in 2023.



Expressing his thoughts on this achievement, Mr. Kanishk Jain stated, "It is both an honor and a privilege to serve as the Chairman of CII Uttarakhand State Council. I am deeply committed to advancing the interests of Uttarakhand's business community and nurturing economic growth in the region. With the support of my esteemed colleagues, I am confident that together, we can overcome challenges and achieve new heights of success."



Mr. Jain has been instrumental in the success of the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit in Dubai in October 2023. His prowess in attracting investments showcased Uttarakhand as a prime destination for international investors.



In his new role, Mr. Kanishk Jain will oversee policy advocacy with the government across various sectors including solar, wellness, hospitality, pharmaceuticals, and others. His responsibilities also encompass industry growth, betterment of large and medium-sized enterprises, State Industry Development, environmental issues, industry-wise corporate social responsibility, safety, and infrastructure.



Furthermore, Mr. Jain's strategic sense has significantly contributed to Akums' marketing strategies. He recognized that effective marketing involves not only promoting products but also educating consumers and healthcare professionals about the unique benefits and quality of pharmaceutical offerings.

