Estonia Announces New Package Of Military Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Ministry of Defense of Estonia, Hanno Pevkur, during a visit to Kyiv on Thursday, announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth EUR 20 million, which will include artillery ammunition, among other things.

This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Estonia , as seen by Ukrinform.

“The package includes recoilless anti-tank guns, explosives, various types of artillery ammunition, gas masks, sniper equipment, smaller calibre ammunition and more. We put this package together focussing on providing the maximum benefit to Ukraine while making sure to not diminish Estonian defence readiness,” said Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur, who has already met with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov.

Ukraine,start talks on security agreement

It is noted that the new aid package includes 155 mm artillery rounds, which is an additional contribution of Estonia to the EU initiative to send a million shells to Ukraine. Estonia's contribution will be partially financed by Denmark. The exact amount of rounds is not disclosed for security reasons.

According to Pevkur, as summer is approaching, Ukraine first of all needs ammunition, all elements of air defense, as well as spare parts and e-warfare systems.

Putin afraid of war with NATO -PM

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in December, Estonia announced that it was providing Ukraine with an EUR 80 million military aid package, which includes Javelin anti-tank missiles.