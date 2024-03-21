Artificial Insemination Market Outlook, Size To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Over the past few years, more and more people around the world have stopped being able to have children. According to WHO survey from 2010, about 10% of women have some kind of problem with not being able to have children. The National Institutes of Health also said that about 12% of couples of childbearing age have trouble getting pregnant. Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) had most of the market share in 2018 and is likely to be one of the fastest-growing segments over the next few years.

It is how most people start a family. It is usually a procedure that does not hurt and can be done with or without drugs. Over the past few years, the number of medical centers that treat infertility has grown a lot. This is because the number of people who cannot have children has grown around the world. Infertility clinics try to get pregnant by using invasive methods like intrauterine insemination and intratubal insemination. Also, fertility clinics clean the sperm so that it can be used for insemination. This is called "sperm washing." This makes it more likely that you will get pregnant.

Market Dynamics

Constant Rise in the Infertility Rate with Growing Awareness Major Driving Factor for Market Growth

Over the past few years, more and more people around the world have stopped being able to have children. About 12% of couples old enough to have children are affected by this. Estimating information about infertility is still hard because both male and female infertility factors are complex.

Infertility is becoming more common around the world because more people are getting diseases like erectile dysfunction and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). Changes in lifestyle and the fact that more women who work want to have children later in life could cause problems. Stress, drinking alcohol, a change in lifestyle, and a drop in the number and movement of sperm can all make it hard for men to get pregnant. The constant rise of infertility in both men and women drives the market for artificial insemination.

Even though IVF is considered a more advanced form of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), artificial insemination is usually the first step in treating infertility. People used to think that it was wrong, unnatural, or unethical, so they made it illegal. People in the community, among family members, and among friends made judgments about the families whose children were born through ARTs.

Government programs and changes to the law are driving the need for artificial insemination procedures. Infertility treatments are covered by health insurance in about 14 states in the US. In Canada, the government is taking steps to keep the population from going down. For instance, it has paid for a number of IVF and artificial insemination cycles. Also, the Canadian government gives tax credits of up to 40% to people who use fertility treatments. In some cases, the NHS in the UK will cover up to six Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) cycles.

Standardization and Guidelines for Artificial Insemination Procedures Create Growth Opportunities for Clinics and Newcomers in the Market

When rules in different countries are the same, patients are safer, which makes procedures more popular. Also, the names of donors are kept secret by government rules. So, it gives a chance to couples who want to try artificial insemination. In underdeveloped countries, where about 10% of women have trouble getting pregnant and starting a family, it is not easy to find solutions for infertility. By letting people know about the problems with infertility, the market will grow.

There are a lot of growth opportunities in the market because more people in developing countries are learning about infertility treatments and offering high-quality, cost-effective services to patients. Also, grants from the government to help set up clinics could give newcomers to the market more ways to make money. Several clinics are combining with other clinics to offer more services. This style is very popular in Spain, Australia, Sweden, and the UK. Vitrolife bought Octax and MTG in May 2016 to add to their laser technology for treating infertility.

Regional Analysis

The main parts of the global artificial insemination market are North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Europe has the largest share of the market and is the most powerful region.

Europe

The market in Europe was worth USD 749 million in 2021 and is expected to be worth USD 1600 million by 2030, at 9% CAGR. Europe is said to be one of the best places to get health care in the world. Since it has a lot of resources and a lot of health-conscious people, it also leads this market segment to grow at a rapid pace.

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is the second most important region in this market segment, with a market value of USD 593 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 9%, which will take it to USD 1287 million in 2030. Asia-Pacific is becoming a center for healthcare facilities because the industry is growing there. This is why the market for healthcare facilities is growing steadily in Asia-Pacific.

North America

North America is listed as the third region in this segmentation. In 2021, its market was worth USD 451 million, and it is expected to be worth USD 917 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8%.

Key Highlights



The global artificial insemination market is to grow to USD 4121 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9% from the early figures of USD 1929 million in 2021.

Intrauterine insemination is the most dominant segment of artificial insemination that accounts for a market value of USD 1433 million in 2021 and reaches USD 3086 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9%.

The fertility clinics owe the major market share in the end-use segmentation with a market value of USD 1694 million in 2021 and growing to USD 3530 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9%.

With respect to regional segmentation, Europe has the major market share with a market value of USD 749 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1600 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9%.



Competitive Analysis

The major key players in the global artificial insemination market are



Vitrolife

Genea Limited

Rinovum Women's Health

Pride Angel

Hi-tech Solutions

Fujifilm Irvine Scientific

Kitazato Corporation



Market News



In December 2021, Vitrolife acquired Igenomix and included it as a division for genetic services to operate under this segment.

In May 2022, Genea Limited started to incubate new technological advancements to break the barriers around the artificial fertility process.

In May 2022, Rinovum Women's Health signed a deal with the largest pharma firm Target to innovate artificial fertility processes with safe and sound techniques.

In March 2022, Fujifilm Irvine Scientific completed the acquisition of Shenandoah Biotechnology to bring local cell culture for vaccines and other therapies.



Global Artificial Insemination Market: Segmentation

By Type



Intrauterine Insemination

Intracervical Insemination



By End-Use



Fertility Clinics

Home



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific



