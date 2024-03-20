2-Day International Conference Begins At GCW, M.A. Road

The inaugural session was addressed by Commissioner Secretary, Hospitality and Protocol Department, Dr. Rashmi Singh; Commissioner/Secretary, Science & Technology Department, Saurabh Bhagat; MD/CEO of J&K Bank, Baldev Prakash and Director Colleges, Prof. Yasmeen Ashai. The Keynote Address was delivered by Dr. John Zheng of Mississippi Valley State University.

Among others present on the occasion included Nodal Principal Kashmir, Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir; Deans, Controller of Examinations and Principals of the constituent colleges of Cluster University Srinagar.

Dr. Rahsmi Singh, who is also the Principal Resident Commissioner New Delhi, was the Guest of Honor at the event and delivered the Plenary Talk of the conference. Referring to the relevance of the conference theme, Dr. Rashmi said the multidisciplinary approach of research is not just about team-work and collaboration, but it represents the very thought process that aims to understand the issues in a more comprehensive manner paving way to solutions and innovations. She said while such conferences have broader utility, they are particularly beneficial to young scholars who are enthusiastic about exploring the dynamic world of research.

In his Special Address for the conference, Saurabh Bhagat stressed on the importance and scope of multidisciplinary research which he said has become part of the knowledge ethos with the implementation of National Educational Policy (NEP-2020) in India. He underlined the role of Science and Technology in propelling the major economies of the world. Shri Bhagat also referred to the vibrant culture of Startups emerging in the country for which he credited the efficient educational system as a key contributor.

“UT of J&K has witnessed a growing number of innovators, patents, and startups which reflect stories of relentless innovation. We have registered over 300 innovations, nearly 150 patents, over 70 startups and over 200 researches. These numbers are very encouraging,” he said, adding that Science and Technology are important tools to drive socio-economic change. He said the Department of Science and Technology is focusing on utilizing new and renewable energy sources.

Stating that there used to be a disconnect between academia and industry in the past, Shri Bhagat stressed on the need to collaboratively promote innovation, and sustainable development for a brighter future.

