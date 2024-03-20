Yermak, Sullivan Discuss U.S. Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and U.S. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan have discussed support for Ukraine.

Yermak said this at a joint briefing with Sullivan in Kyiv on Wednesday, March 20, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We discussed the situation regarding U.S. support. Today, I once again heard from Mr. Sullivan an absolutely indisputable thesis about support from the United States, about bipartisan support from the United States," he said.

Yermak stressed that U.S. President Joseph Biden's administration, his team and Sullivan himself "are doing everything possible to ensure the approval of the aid package that we need."

He also added that despite all the difficulties, the U.S. finds an opportunity to provide Ukraine with new aid packages.

"We also had an opportunity to hear the opinion of some of our military personnel so as to understand what we need today, where we are, and what our plans are for 2024," Yermak said.

The two also discussed preparations for the NATO summit in Washington and preparations for a peace summit.

"Since the very beginning, the United States, Jake Sullivan, and President Biden have not only supported Ukraine in words, but they have also done a lot for advocacy with other countries, especially with the countries of the Global South. I thank Jake for his visit today, for our very productive conversation," Yermak said.

On February 13, the U.S. Senate approved by 70 votes a bipartisan funding bill that provides aid to Ukraine, Israel, and other allied nations without taking into account measures to combat illegal migration. The bill is yet to be approved by the House of Representatives and signed by the president.