7 Easy Steps To Make Soft And Round Roti


5/14/2024 2:00:41 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Roti or Chapati is a common Indian flatbread made from only two ingredients: whole wheat flour (atta) and water. Learn more about how to make smooth roti at home!


7 Easy Steps To Make Soft And Round Roti Image

7 Easy Steps To Make Soft And Round Roti Image

Mix flour, water, and a pinch of salt to form a soft, pliable dough.


7 Easy Steps To Make Soft And Round Roti Image

Knead the dough thoroughly for 8-10 minutes until smooth and elastic.


7 Easy Steps To Make Soft And Round Roti Image

Cover the dough and let it rest for at least 15-30 minutes

Roll out the dough ball evenly with a rolling pin

Flatten a dough ball and roll it out evenly into a thin circle with a rolling pin.


7 Easy Steps To Make Soft And Round Roti Image

Heat a tava or griddle over medium-high heat until hot.


7 Easy Steps To Make Soft And Round Roti Image

Cook the roti on the tava, flipping it until both sides have golden spots and it puffs up.

Enjoy your perfectly round and delicious roti

Following these steps should help you make soft, round roti

AsiaNet News

