7 Easy Steps To Make Soft And Round Roti

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Roti or Chapati is a common Indian flatbread made from only two ingredients: whole wheat flour (atta) and water. Learn more about how to make smooth roti at home!

Roti or Chapati is a common Indian flatbread made from only two ingredients: whole wheat flour (atta) and water. Learn more about how to make smooth roti at home!

Mix flour, water, and a pinch of salt to form a soft, pliable dough.

Knead the dough thoroughly for 8-10 minutes until smooth and elastic.

Cover the dough and let it rest for at least 15-30 minutes

Flatten a dough ball and roll it out evenly into a thin circle with a rolling pin.

Heat a tava or griddle over medium-high heat until hot.

Cook the roti on the tava, flipping it until both sides have golden spots and it puffs up.

Following these steps should help you make soft, round roti