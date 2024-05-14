Alpine Club IUST Holds Trekking Program At Wastoorwan Hills

The trekking group was flagged off by Registrar Dr. Waseem Bari in presence of university officials, including Finance Officer, who highlighted how such activities foster teamwork, leadership, resilience and self-reliance.

Dr. Hilal Ahmad Rather, Assistant Director of the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, emphasized the university's commitment to environmental education and the opportunities these programs provide for students and faculty to connect with nature, challenge themselves, and create lasting memories.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now