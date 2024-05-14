Ruhullah Has Won Srinagar Seat, Claims Omar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday claimed that his party candidate Aga Ruhullah has won the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.
Abdullah, who was campaigning in the Uri area of Baramulla district, also claimed that the INDIA bloc is becoming stronger with every phase of polling.ADVERTISEMENT
“Aga Ruhullah has won Srinagar constituency as per the polling yesterday,” Abdullah told reporters after an election meeting in Uri.
Ruhullah is pitted against PDP's Waheed Para.
He said according to the reports emerging from across the country, the INDIA bloc is getting favourable response from the voters. Read Also Lok Sabha Polls: Three Generations Of Abdullah Family Caste Vote In Srinagar Ruhullah's Roadmap For Art 370 Restoration
“On June 4, the Government at the Centre will be changed,” he said.
The former chief minister said he is not sure whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi's padyatra was in response to Rahul Gandhi's marches.
“Perhaps it is because of the positive response received by INDIA bloc,” he said.
On the allegations that the ruling party is running its campaign on communal hatred, Abdullah said the prime minister should know that he is the leader of people of all communities.
“When the PM goes abroad, he claims to represent the 140 crore Indians. Then how can you demean and insult 14 per cent Muslim population?” he asked.
Replying to a question, Abdullah said DPAP president Ghulam Nabi Azad campaigning for jailed leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid must be on the directions from the BJP.
“He must have got the approval from Delhi... He does not leave his bedroom without the permission from Delhi,” he added.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN14052024000215011059ID1108212919
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.