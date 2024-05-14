Ruhullah Has Won Srinagar Seat, Claims Omar

Abdullah, who was campaigning in the Uri area of Baramulla district, also claimed that the INDIA bloc is becoming stronger with every phase of polling.

“Aga Ruhullah has won Srinagar constituency as per the polling yesterday,” Abdullah told reporters after an election meeting in Uri.

Ruhullah is pitted against PDP's Waheed Para.

He said according to the reports emerging from across the country, the INDIA bloc is getting favourable response from the voters.

“On June 4, the Government at the Centre will be changed,” he said.

The former chief minister said he is not sure whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi's padyatra was in response to Rahul Gandhi's marches.

“Perhaps it is because of the positive response received by INDIA bloc,” he said.

On the allegations that the ruling party is running its campaign on communal hatred, Abdullah said the prime minister should know that he is the leader of people of all communities.

“When the PM goes abroad, he claims to represent the 140 crore Indians. Then how can you demean and insult 14 per cent Muslim population?” he asked.

Replying to a question, Abdullah said DPAP president Ghulam Nabi Azad campaigning for jailed leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid must be on the directions from the BJP.

“He must have got the approval from Delhi... He does not leave his bedroom without the permission from Delhi,” he added.

