Shmyhal, European Council President Discuss Use Of Frozen Russian Assets For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with President of the European Council Charles Michel to discuss the importance of legal and practical solutions to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's needs.

The head of the Ukrainian government said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Had a meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel in Brussels," he said.

Shmyhal thanked for the financial support and the decision to open negotiations on EU accession.

At the same time, the prime minister stressed the importance of adopting a negotiating framework without delay.

"I welcomed the European Council's decision to create a EUR 5 billion Ukraine Assistance Fund under the European Peace Facility," the official said.

In addition, the politicians discussed the importance of legal and practical solutions to the use of frozen Russian assets for the needs of Ukraine.

As reported, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal is on a working visit to Brussels.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers