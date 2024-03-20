Ukraine Together With UN Developing New Routes For Grain From Ukraine Programme Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and the UN World Food Programme are developing new routes for the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian programme.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his address to the participants of the third Summit for Democracy, Ukrinform reports.

“Our humanitarian food programme 'Grain from Ukraine' is also working and has delivered dozen thousands of tons of grain and wheat to Yemen, Somalia, Nigeria, Sudan, Ethiopia... And I am grateful to all contributing donor countries. Now together with the UN World Food Programme we are planning new routes for the 'Grain from Ukraine' to tackle famine in Gaza and Malawi, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other nations,” Zelensky said.

According to him, in a few days, a new cargo from Ukraine will arrive in Sudan.

The President emphasized that the joint determination of civilized countries and global cooperation helped ensure such a result and restore food security to the world when Russia blocked Ukrainian ports and began destroying agricultural infrastructure.

“We have restored the stability of the global food market, lifted the Russian blockade of some of our ports and renewed supplies of agricultural production. Dozens of millions of tons of Ukrainian food have already been delivered to Africa, Asia, and Europe... We have proven that we can restore food security, and I invite all of you to join this and other points of our Peace Formula,” said Zelensky.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukrainian humanitarian initiative Grain from Ukraine was launched in 2022 to provide much-needed food to countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East whose populations face hunger and potential famine. In cooperation with the UN World Food Programme, more than 30 countries and international organizations have joined Ukraine in implementing this initiative. By the end of 2023, more than 170,000 tonnes of grain were delivered to countries with the most difficult food situation, including Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya and Yemen.