Erdogan takes into account army procedures in both Syria, Iraq

(MENAFN) In a bold declaration, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey has announced plans for extensive military operations aimed at securing the nation's borders, particularly targeting regions in Iraq and Syria. These statements come in the wake of heightened tensions following clashes between Turkish forces and members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), an organization deemed as a terrorist threat by Ankara.



Addressing the nation, Erdogan emphasized the government's determination to eradicate terrorism and ensure the safety of Turkish territories. Referring to recent airstrikes and ground operations in northern Iraq and Syria, Erdogan underscored the necessity of eliminating what he described as "the dark shadow of terrorism" looming over the country.



"Our primary objective is to rid Turkey of the menace of terrorism," Erdogan asserted during a speech, outlining ambitious plans to bolster security measures along the Iraqi border by the summer and to address lingering security concerns in Syria. He reiterated Turkey's uncompromising stance against terrorist elements, vowing to track down and eliminate them wherever they may be.



The Turkish military's impending large-scale ground offensive in northern Iraq, reportedly targeting PKK strongholds, has garnered attention and raised concerns both domestically and internationally. According to reports from Hürriyet newspaper, the Iraqi government has provided tacit approval for Turkey's military incursions, citing shared security concerns.



Recent security summits between high-ranking officials from Turkey and Iraq have underscored the mutual recognition of the PKK as a common threat to both nations. In a joint statement, representatives from both sides highlighted the violation of Iraqi sovereignty by PKK activities and reaffirmed their commitment to combatting the terrorist organization.



Erdogan's latest pronouncements signal a continuation of Turkey's assertive stance in the region, with military interventions serving as a cornerstone of its security strategy. However, concerns linger over the potential humanitarian consequences and geopolitical ramifications of such operations, particularly in volatile regions like northern Iraq and Syria.



As Turkey gears up for intensified military engagements, the international community watches closely, wary of escalating tensions and the broader implications for regional stability. Amidst the rhetoric of combating terrorism, questions persist about the feasibility of achieving lasting security and stability in a region plagued by complex geopolitical rivalries and longstanding conflicts.

MENAFN20032024000045015687ID1107999953