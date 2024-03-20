Invaders Increase Ground Attacks On Bilohorivka - Lysohor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders have intensified ground attacks on Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region. However, Ukrainian troops have repelled several assault attempts over the past day.

Artem Lysohor, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, said this in a pos on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Ground pressure on Bilohorivka has intensified, where our troops repelled several enemy attacks. The invaders attacked there with the support of aircraft. They also struck the territory of Serebrianka forestry. Compared to the previous few days, the presence of Russian aircraft has significantly increased in our area of responsibility," noted Lysohor.

According to him, Bilohorivka, Nevske, and the nearby settlements came under mortar and artillery fire. In total, at least 87 attacks by Russian troops were recorded.

The regional governor noted that the so-called "Luhansk People's Republic" is waiting for an order to start intensified forced mobilization. "Those who have received Russian passports will be subject to conscription. They are going to be restricted from traveling to the territory of the Russian Federation. Those who have already crossed the Russian border but have not registered for military service there will face a significant fine. To begin with, the amount will be 200,000 rubles," Lysohor said.

He also informed that in the Novopskov community, the occupiers have not been able to restore bus service between settlements and in Novopskov for two years.

"Before the full-scale invasion, the carriers were working on schedule. Now, to get to the hospital or apply for social services, people are forced to use taxi drivers or walk," said the regional governor.

As reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the Lyman sector, the Ukrainian forces repelled 14 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region, Terny and Spirne of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the Ukrainian defenses.