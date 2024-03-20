New Airline FLY91's Maiden Flight On Goa-Bengaluru Route Takes Off

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: The maiden flight of the new Indian airline FLY91 departed Goa's Manohar International Airport for Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on March 18 at 7:55 am local time.

The departure marked the start of FLY91's flight operations to establish regional connectivity across India. On the same day, the airline launched its maiden flight on Sindhudurg-Bengaluru route too.

Speaking at the flight launch ceremony at Goa Airport, Manoj Chacko, MD and CEO, FLY91, said,“We at FLY91 are incredibly proud to launch our inaugural commercial flight. This is not just about reaching a destination; it is about taking flight with the dreams and aspirations of a nation.”

Prior to joining FLY91, aviation industry veteran Chacko held leadership positions at Emirates, Kingfisher Airlines, American Express, SOTC and WNS, as per reports.

Currently, the airline's schedule includes flights between Goa and Bengaluru on Monday, Friday, and Saturday, as well as similar frequencies between Bengaluru and Sindhudurg. Additionally, FLY91 will operate flights on Goa-Hyderabad and Sindhudurg-Hyderabad twice a week.

In celebration of the launch, FLY91 is offering a special introductory fare of RS 1991 (all-inclusive) on all their routes. Passengers can also enjoy a wide variety of snacks and beverages on board for a flat rate of RS 100 per item. FLY91 is providing flight change and cancellation options for a limited period for RS 499 per passenger per sector.

As part of its future plans, the airline will be expanding operations to Agatti, Jalgaon and Pune in April, 2024. It may be mentioned here that the airline was awarded its first set of routes under the Indian government's UDAN Regional Connectivity Scheme.

FLY91 currently operates two ATR 72-600 aircraft with plans to add four more in the coming months. It also plans to integrate 30 aircraft into its fleet, strategically stationed at multiple hubs throughout the country.

Based in Goa, the carrier aims to enhance last-mile air connectivity, aiming to link over 50 cities nationwide within the next five years.

