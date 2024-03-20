Armed Men Abduct 87, Including Women And Children, In Nigeria

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Nigerian police have reported that in another recent armed attack, 87 people were abducted by unknown individuals in Nigeria.

Foreign media, citing police reports, have stated that the new case of abduction occurred on Tuesday, the 19 of March, in the Kajuru area of Kaduna state.

This event comes days after another incident where an armed group abducted 286 individuals, including school students and staff, in the village of Koriya in Kaduna state. Additionally, 15 more students were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest of the country.

Authorities in the country have stated that the kidnapped individuals include women and children, and their fate remains unknown.

Meanwhile, bandits routinely raid villages in this country and carry out mass abductions for ransom in the northwest and north-central regions of Nigeria, where, according to the United Nations, violence has displaced approximately one million people.

