Seven Years After 'Aadu' 2, Third Movie In The Successful Malayalam Series Announced

Kochi, Mar 20 (IANS) The sequel to the hugely popular Malayalam film 'Aadu' was announced by actor Jayasurya through his social media. The film has been titled 'Aadu 3'.

Upcoming superstar Jayasurya's career got a huge boost with the first 'Aadu Oru Bheekera Jeevi' in 2015, and it reached newer levels when 'Aadu 2' turned out to be a smashing hit.

The actor took to his social media page and wrote:“They are coming again.”

As with the previous two editions, this time, too, it is being directed by Mithun Manuel and produced by Vijay Babu. Jayasurya plays the lead role.

Produced with Rs 40 crore, the film is made under the banner of Friday Films.