Paras Kalnawat Of 'Anupamaa’ Joins Bhumika Gurung For Audio Series ‘Secret Ameerzada’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actor Paras Kalnawat, who is known for 'Anupamaa' and 'Kundali Bhagya', has collaborated with actress Bhumika Gurung for the audio series 'Secret Ameerzada'.

The series showcases the story of Ahan Raizada (played by Paras Kalnawat), who is struggling in a loveless marriage with Shanaya Gill (played by Bhumika Gurung) and facing constant disrespect from his snobbish in-laws. However, his luck changes dramatically when he discovers his true identity as the secret heir to the wealthy Raizada family.

Sharing his excitement on the pilot episode, Paras Kalnawat said:“Being an artist, I thrive on new challenges and fresh experiences. 'Secret Ameerzada' is a whirlwind of emotions and drama, making it a truly captivating tale. Playing Ahaan is a delight as it's a character which is layered and offers so much to explore. With its diverse range of content, from gripping thrillers to heartwarming dramas, there's something for every listener on the platform.”

Bhumika Gurung said:“When I was approached to portray Shanaya Gill for the pilot episode of 'Secret Ameerzada', my immediate response was a resounding yes. The character of Shanaya intrigued me deeply. Having played numerous roles in television, each filled with its own complexity, I relished the prospect of delving into a character in a different medium. Kudos to the team for coming up with a variety of content spanning different genres and I am not surprised that a series like 'Secret Ameerzada' has won the hearts of millions of listeners. I'm glad to be part of this shoot.”

'Secret Ameerzada' is available to stream on Pocket FM.