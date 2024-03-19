(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH) , a multifaceted consulting company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lavish Entertainment, has engaged Cayenne Consulting

to advise on the

strategic development of its latest venture: Destino Ranch. Known for its innovative productions and groundbreaking events, Lavish Entertainment is focused on developing Destino Ranch, which is located among the breathtaking landscapes of the Mojave Desert and will redefine luxury entertainment and hospitality experiences. The destination will provide a unique blend of world-class entertainment, luxurious accommodations and immersive experiences. Cayenne Consulting will assist in business planning, feasibility studies, revenue modeling, strategic

advisory services, and more.“We are thrilled to retain Cayenne Consulting for the development of Destino Ranch,” said Lavish Entertainment president and CEO Marco Moreno in the press release.“As we embark on this exciting journey to create a one-of-a-kind destination, we recognize the importance of strategic planning and expertise. Cayenne Consulting's comprehensive approach and industry insights will be instrumental in bringing our vision for Destino Ranch to life.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Golden Triangle Ventures Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures is a multifaceted consulting company, which operates as the parent business pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment and technology sectors along with others that provide synergistic value to these three core divisions. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors the company aims to do business in. Golden Triangle Ventures is highly focused on acquiring a well-diversified portfolio of companies under one umbrella, which are all managed and owned by the company. An amazing team of professionals support each division and continue to help Golden Triangle Ventures grow daily. For more information about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to GTVH are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN