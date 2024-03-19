(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH) , a multifaceted consulting company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lavish Entertainment, has engaged Cayenne Consulting
to advise on the
strategic development of its latest venture: Destino Ranch. Known for its innovative productions and groundbreaking events, Lavish Entertainment is focused on developing Destino Ranch, which is located among the breathtaking landscapes of the Mojave Desert and will redefine luxury entertainment and hospitality experiences. The destination will provide a unique blend of world-class entertainment, luxurious accommodations and immersive experiences. Cayenne Consulting will assist in business planning, feasibility studies, revenue modeling, strategic
advisory services, and more.“We are thrilled to retain Cayenne Consulting for the development of Destino Ranch,” said Lavish Entertainment president and CEO Marco Moreno in the press release.“As we embark on this exciting journey to create a one-of-a-kind destination, we recognize the importance of strategic planning and expertise. Cayenne Consulting's comprehensive approach and industry insights will be instrumental in bringing our vision for Destino Ranch to life.”
To view the full press release, visit
About Golden Triangle Ventures Inc.
Golden Triangle Ventures is a multifaceted consulting company, which operates as the parent business pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment and technology sectors along with others that provide synergistic value to these three core divisions. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors the company aims to do business in. Golden Triangle Ventures is highly focused on acquiring a well-diversified portfolio of companies under one umbrella, which are all managed and owned by the company. An amazing team of professionals support each division and continue to help Golden Triangle Ventures grow daily. For more information about the company, please visit .
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to GTVH are available in the company's newsroom at
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN19032024000224011066ID1107996866
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.