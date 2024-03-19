SC Seeks Centre's Response To Pleas Calling For Stay On CAA Rules, Next Hearing On April 9

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Supreme Court on Tuesday, March 19 issued a notice to the Centre seeking its reply to the pleas seeking a stay on implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 by April 8, three weeks from today.A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, and comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, posted the matter for the next hearing on April 9.The Centre, through Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, has asked for more time to file its response. The central government said that it needed four weeks to file a reply to the pleas pleas in the Supreme Court have sought a stay on the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules till the top court disposes of the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of CAA 2019 Solicitor General told the Bench that the newly notified citizenship law (CAA) \"does not take away citizenship of any person\".

On March 11, the Centre notified the rules for the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. This came four years after it was passed by Parliament CAA law grants citizenship to undocumented migrants of all religions -- except Muslims -- from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014 Supreme Court was hearing a cluster of about 200 petitions challenging the CAA's implementation.

The petitioners have claimed that the CAA discriminates against the Muslim community. It has been argued that this religious segregation is unreasonable and infringes on Article 14's right to equality.A petitioner in favour of the law and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay told news agency PTI that there are a total of 237 petitions related to the CAA, of which 236 PILs are against it.

“The petitions opposing the CAA have alleged that excluding Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh is a violation of Article 14. They have filed a fresh application, demanding a stay on the implementation of CAA,” Upadhyay said.

\"On behalf of the central government, the Attorney General and Solicitor General have opposed this. The Supreme Court has given three weeks' time to the Centre and the next hearing is on April 9,\" he told PTI.(With agency inputs)



MENAFN19032024007365015876ID1107996792