Police Attaches Drug Peddler's House Under NDPS Act In South Kashmir's Kulgam

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday attached a residential house belonging to an alleged drug peddler in Kulgam district under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, officials said.
A police official said the single storied residential house worth around Rs 10 lakh belongs to notorious drug peddler Ghulam Mohammad Mir alias Gull Kasai, a resident of Bugam area.
“The action was taken under sections 68-E read with 68-F (1) of the NDPS Act of 1985 & is linked with case FIR No. 166/2015 U/S 8/15 of the NDPS Act & 77/2022 U/S 8/15 of the NDPS Act of PS Kulgam,” the official said.
He said during the course of investigation, the property was identified as illegally acquired.
"The property was prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances by the drug peddler," he added.
