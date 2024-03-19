SHEGLAM Unveils Exclusive Ramadan Lunar & Stellar Box Set', Across GCC Countries.

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) SHEGLAM , the renowned beauty brand synonymous with innovation and quality, is proud to announce its special Ramadan promotion in partnership with Centrepoint. Commencing on the

20th

March until the 12th

April , SHEGLAM's highly anticipated Lunar & Stellar Box Set will be exclusively available at

113 Centrepoint stores

across the

UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman.

This limited-time promotion brings together SHEGLAM's bestselling products, specifically the

SHEGLAM Color Bloom Liquid Blusher - Love Cake, SHEGLAM Pout-Perfect Shine Lip Plumper - Sepia Kiss, SHEGLAM Dynamatte Boom Long-Lasting Matte Lipstick-High Key, SHEGLAM Brows On Demand 2-In-1 Brow Pencil-Chocolate and SHEGLAM Jazy Jigsaw Eyeshadow Palette-Hued in Nude .

Offering customers the opportunity to experience premium beauty essentials at the unbeatable price of 110 AED/120 SAR per item, aligning with the brand's commitment to affordability without compromising on quality.

At the heart of this promotion lies an innovative and engaging

Scratch & Win

offer designed to elevate the shopping experience for the valued customers. Upon purchasing 5 items and above, customers will automatically qualify to participate in the Scratch & Win campaign, where they stand a chance to win exciting prizes, including:



Complimentary SHEGLAM products to enhance their beauty regimen.

SR100 voucher from Centrepoint, providing customers with the flexibility to choose their favorite products from Centrepoint's diverse range of offerings. SR200 voucher from Centrepoint, offering an even greater opportunity for customers to indulge in their desired products.

The Lunar & Stellar design concept for SHEGLAM's Ramadan promotion embodies elegance and sophistication, with a purple color palette inspired by regal purple and luxurious gold. Incorporating lunar and stellar motifs into the design further enhances its celestial charm. The lunar imagery symbolizes the cycle of growth, renewal, and transformation, reflecting the essence of Ramadan as a time for spiritual reflection and personal growth. Meanwhile, the stellar elements evoke a sense of wonder and enchantment, drawing inspiration from the beauty of the night sky and the celestial bodies that adorn it.



Embrace the spirit of Ramadan and treat yourself or your loved ones to the luxurious SHEGLAM Lunar & Stellar Box Set, available only at Centrepoint stores. Join us in celebrating this special occasion with premium beauty offerings and the chance to win exciting prizes.

For further details, visit your nearest Centrepoint store starting March 20th, 2024. Stay updated on all our promotions and latest releases by following SHEGLAM on social media.