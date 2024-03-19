Biden aware Israel was bombing comprehensively

(MENAFN) A newspaper has stated on Monday that the White House acknowledges that ever since late October Israel was frequently blasting civilian marks in Gaza, however, Leader Joe Biden proceeded to openly advocate the Israeli army`s missions.



On October 27, twenty-one days into Israel’s conflict with Hamas, Biden’s high-rank foreign policy representatives informed a tiny team at the White House that “Israel was regularly bombing buildings without solid intelligence that they were legitimate military targets,” the newspaper declared, quoting three outlets who know about the assembly.



The representatives have also voiced worry that Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu had no obvious strategy for beating the Palestinian army team, with one outlet informing the newspaper that “from the very beginning, there’s been a sense of us not knowing how the Israelis were going to do what they said they were going to do.”



At the time, the United States was hurrying army assistance to Israel. Forteen days before the assembly, Biden took a trip to the Jewish colony and openly announced that “as long as the United States stands…[Israel] will not be alone.” On the same day as the assembly, White House National Security Council official John Kirby informed journalists that the United States would not force any “red lines” on how Israel performed its army operations.



The assembly didn’t do much to alter the rhetoric of Biden nor his representatives. The leader didn’t say anything to Israel on the frequent blasting of a refugee camp in early November.

