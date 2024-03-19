Burundi envoy declares opening of medical lab prepared by Russia

(MENAFN) Burundi has recently inaugurated a state-of-the-art infectious disease research laboratory, equipped with cutting-edge Russian technology, marking a significant milestone in the country's healthcare infrastructure. Ambassador Valery Mikhailov, Moscow's envoy to Burundi, announced the launch of operations at the specialized facility, highlighting its capacity to identify and combat infectious diseases, including highly dangerous pathogens.



The laboratory, established at the National Institute of Public Health, is furnished with Russian-made equipment and laboratory reagents tailored to diagnose and treat various forms of infectious diseases, such as hemorrhagic fever and leptospirosis. This development underscores the fruitful collaboration between Russia and Burundi in the healthcare sector, facilitated by agreements signed during the Russia-Africa Summit held last summer.



Ambassador Mikhailov emphasized the importance of the laboratory in addressing Burundi's healthcare challenges, particularly its high burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases. Despite progress in child survival rates, Burundi continues to face significant health disparities, with non-communicable diseases accounting for a considerable portion of deaths.



The establishment of the infectious disease research laboratory aligns with Burundi's efforts to strengthen its healthcare system and achieve Sustainable Development Goals. Furthermore, it exemplifies Russia's commitment to supporting healthcare initiatives in African nations, evidenced by its deployment of virologists and military personnel to Burkina Faso last year to combat the dengue fever epidemic.



Overall, the inauguration of the Russian-equipped laboratory represents a significant step forward in Burundi's healthcare capabilities, providing the country with enhanced resources and expertise to combat infectious diseases and improve public health outcomes.

