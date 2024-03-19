Deepak Kumar Is ACS Home In Uttar Pradesh

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 19 (IANS) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Deepak Kumar, was on Tuesday given charge of the Home Department in Uttar Pradesh.

Sanjay Prasad, Principal Secretary, Home was removed on Monday on the orders of the Election Commission of India.

Sanjay Prasad will continue as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and Principal Secretary Information, said a government spokesperson.

Additional Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, a 1990 batch officer, held charge of the Basic Education Department and later was given additional charge of the Finance Department.