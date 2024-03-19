Malayalam Actor Mohanlal Announces His 360Th Film With Tharun Moorthy; Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malayalam actor Mohanlal announced his 360th film with director Tharun Moorthy last day. The actor shared a pic with the director on his social media account stating "Looking forward to working with Tharun Moorthy and M Renjith for my 360th film. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film is scripted by KR Sunil and the director himself. The project is produced by M. Renjith under Rejaputhra Visual Media. Appreciating your prayers and well wishes as the shoot begins this April."





This is the second film produced by Rajaputhra with Mohanlal in the lead role. Mohanlal will play the character of an ordinary taxi driver from Ranni in Pathanamthitta district in this film. The other details regarding the cast will be published soon. The shooting of the movie will begin in the second week of April and will be completed in Ranni and Thodupuzha.

The film will mainly focus on the lives of common people. Mohanlal is playing such a realistic character after a long gap. The presentation of this film is based on the essence of a certain village.

The story is written by KR Sunil. The other crew includes cinematography by Shaji Kumar, executive producer by Avantika Renjith, Art Direction by Gokul Das, Makeup by Pattanam Rasheed, and Sound design by Vishnu Govind.

