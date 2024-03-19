Second Batch Of Indian Military Personnel To Withdraw From Maldives By Apr 10

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MALÉ, Mac 19 (NNN-IPS) – The Second batch of Indian military troops will leave Maldives on Apr 10, the Maldives Foreign Ministry said in a statement, at the third meeting of the High-Level Core Group between the Maldives and India, held on Mac 17, in Malé.

The Maldives Foreign Ministry said that, both sides noted the progress that has been made in replacing Indian military personnel with civilians at the aviation platforms in the Maldives.

By Mac 17, the Indian military personnel, in one such platform, have been replaced with civilians, and the remaining two replacements have been scheduled on Apr 10 and May 10, according to the statement.

The two sides agreed that the fourth meeting of the High-Level Core Group will be held in New Delhi on a mutually agreeable date, the foreign ministry said.

The Maldives government previously announced that there were 89 Indian soldiers and support staff in the country.– NNN-IPS