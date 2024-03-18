Vote To Cement Putin's Rule Amid Ukraine Attacks

People queue outside a polling station during Russia’s presidential election in Saint Petersburg on Sunday (AFP photo)

People queue outside a polling station during Russia’s presidential election in Saint Petersburg on Sunday (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) MOSCOW - Russians voted on Sunday on the final day of an election to extend Vladimir Putin's rule to three decades, as Ukraine launched fatal attacks on the border and some voters crowded outside polling stations in protest.

Polls closed in Moscow at 17:00 GMT after the three-day vote marked by a surge in fatal Ukrainian bombardments, incursions into Russian territory by pro-Kyiv sabotage groups and vandalism at polling stations.

The Kremlin cast the election as an opportunity for Russians to throw their weight behind the full-scale military operation in Ukraine, where voting is also being staged in Russian-controlled territories.

Kyiv slammed the ballot as illegitimate and urged the international community to reject Putin's inevitable new six-year mandate.

Allies of the late Alexei Navalny - Putin's most prominent rival, who died in an Arctic prison last month - urged voters to flood polling stations at noon and spoil their ballots for a“Midday Against Putin” protest.

His wife, Yulia Navalnaya, was greeted by supporters with flowers and applause when she joined a long queue of voters at the Russian embassy in Berlin.

Some voters in Moscow appeared to heed Navalny's call, telling AFP they had come to honour his memory and show their opposition in the only legal way possible.





'Russia is not Putin'







“I came to show that there are many of us, that we exist, that we are not some insignificant minority,” said 19-year-old student Artem Minasyan at a polling station in central Moscow.

Leonid Volkov, a senior aide to the late opposition leader who was recently attacked in Lithuania where he fled political persecution in Russia, thanked Russians for joining the protest.

“You saw each other. The whole world saw you. Russia is not Putin. Russia is you,” he wrote on social media.

But Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, spun the long lines outside embassies abroad as evidence of support for the Kremlin.

“If the people queuing abroad to vote in the Russian presidential election had taken part in the 'noon' action, they would have all dispersed after noon. But no,” she wrote on social media.

Some voters in Moscow expressed their support for Putin, saying that casting their ballots for him was the only way to guarantee peace.

“What we want today, first of all, is peace,” said 70-year-old pensioner Lyubov Pyankova, at a polling station in Putin's native city of Saint Petersburg decorated with the 'V' symbol associated with the military that Moscow has also used to promote the vote.

Russia simply wanted“not to be disturbed, not to be told what to do,” she added.

Meanwhile, a surge in Ukrainian strikes on Russia continued unabated with the Russian defence ministry reporting at least eight regions attacked overnight and on Sunday morning.





Fatal border attacks







Three airports serving the capital briefly suspended operations following the barrage, while a drone attack in the south sparked a fire at an oil refinery.

In Russia's border city of Belgorod, multiple rounds of shelling killed two - a man and a 16-year-old girl - and injured 12 more, the region's governor said on Sunday.

The governor has ordered the closure of shopping centres and schools in Belgorod and the surrounding area for two days because of the strikes.

In the Russian-controlled territory of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, where voting is also taking place,“kamikaze drones” set a polling station ablaze, according to Moscow-installed authorities.





'Difficult period'







The 71-year-old Putin, a former KGB agent, has been in power since the last day of 1999 and is set to extend his grip over the country until at least 2030.

If he completes another Kremlin term, he will have stayed in power longer than any Russian leader since Catherine the Great in the 18th century.

He is running without any real opponents, having barred two candidates who opposed the conflict in Ukraine.

In a pre-election address Putin said Russia was going through a“difficult period” and called on the country to be“united and self-confident”.

Voting will wrap up in Kaliningrad, Russia's westernmost time zone, at 18:00 GMT and an exit poll is expected to be announced shortly afterwards.

A concert on Red Square is being staged on Monday to mark 10 years since Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula - an event that is also expected to serve as a victory celebration for Putin.