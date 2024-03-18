Stefanchuk Meets With Bulgarian Parliament Speaker To Discuss Defense Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk and President of the National Assembly of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov met in Vienna and discussed support for Ukraine, including in the defense sector.

According to Ukrinform, Stefanchuk said this in a post on Facebook .

The Verkhovna Rada chairman thanked Bulgaria for its practical assistance and participation in initiatives to support Ukraine.

He stressed that the acceleration of the victory over the Russian invaders is possible only if Ukraine receives continuous and timely supplies of weapons, including artillery, ammunition, air defense systems and the necessary equipment.

Stefanchuk also informed about Ukraine's need for assistance in the treatment of wounded soldiers.

Among other things, the parties discussed European and Euro-Atlantic integration. Stefanchuk emphasized that Ukraine has already completed all four legislative steps required to start negotiations on joining the European Union.

The Verkhovna Rada Chairman stressed that Ukraine needs effective security guarantees. He expressed hope for a bilateral security agreement with Bulgaria.

As Ukrinform reported, Stefanchuk is on a working visit to Vienna. There, the Verkhovna Rada chairman will take part in a conference of speakers on the EU Strategy for the Danube Region.

During his working visit, Stefanchuk met with Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. The parties discussed strengthening humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

