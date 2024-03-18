Three Corrupts Build Wealth At Expense Of Armenian Soldiers' Underpants

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Adalet Verdiyev
Today, the leadership of Armenia is doing side split and in a
state of tension. Nikol, who faced blows from inside, sometimes
from neighbors, and sometimes from former allies, was criticized by
former Armenian Defense Minister, representative of Garabakh
Armenians, Khojaly murderer Seyran Ohanyan.
Seyran's main criticism is related to the destruction of the
Armenian army. Serzh Sargsyan sometimes voices criticisms in the
same way.
However, these two killers of children and women led the
Armenian army together for 15 years. They sucked the blood of the
Armenian army and created a little opportunity for some generals
who are close to them to win. But these two killers got the main
wealth.
During the years when Ohanyan led the Armenian army, there were
more cases of mass corruption, brutal dedovshchina (hazing and
abuse) and crimes.“Thief with code” laws were introduced to the
Armenian army during Ohanyan's time. Seyran himself sat at the top
of the corruption pyramid, so there was no one to fight against
these villains in some form. Seyran led his entourage to privatize
the territories belonging to the military units for a penny and
then sell them at the market price. Some 80 percent of the bribes
from tenders reached Seyran and he was able to share.
Soon after the election of the Prime Minister, Pashinyan began
inspecting the military units and found out that the soldiers of
the Armenian army were serving without underwear. By order of
Seyran, the commanders of military units forced the parents of
soldiers to send underwear to their children. There are enough
materials about this in the Armenian press. Seyran used a large
amount of funds for this from the budget, and the Armenian soldier
served without underwear. Serzh Sargsyan also knew these problems,
but he did not voice them. Probably the native Seyran knew the way
to share the funds he earned with Serjik.
The Azerbaijan Army ended the high-income life of Ohanyan and
his corrupt generals in April 2016. The April war destroyed the
myths about the false power of the Armenian army.
Sargsyan was forced to dismiss Ohanyan and several deputies
under the pressure of the population, fed up with the fairy tales.
However, Ohanyan was not arrested, and in the next two years, the
Armenian army continued to serve without underwear.
The problems of Seyran and other Armenian generals started after
Pashinyan came to power. Nikol disagreed that the army would be
without underwear and began to investigate other budget
allocations. Assuming that the situation would end in prison,
Seyran was elected to the Armenian parliament with the help of his
fellow countryman Robert Kocharyan, who was in the opposition.
Seyran thought that he would gain immunity with this.
Today, Ohanyan, Sargsyan, Kocharyan, who criticize Pashinyan,
and their limited entourage have become rich and accumulated wealth
at the expense of Armenian soldiers. Those who forced the Armenian
soldier to serve in the military without underwear for years, those
who sapped the marrow of the unfortunate Armenian army, use the
defeated state of Armenia and talk one-on-one, they are not ashamed
to get into people's minds, they even show the way to the poor
Armenian people by speaking in the press.
However, thanks to not only Pashinyan, but also Ohanyan,
Sargsyan, Kocheryan and other executioner leaders from the Armenian
clan, Armenia has fallen into the current miserable situation, and
it will not be easy to find a way out of this situation.
Adalet Verdiyev is a military expert, analyst and a
reserve Azerbaijani officer.
