(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Adalet Verdiyev

Today, the leadership of Armenia is doing side split and in a state of tension. Nikol, who faced blows from inside, sometimes from neighbors, and sometimes from former allies, was criticized by former Armenian Defense Minister, representative of Garabakh Armenians, Khojaly murderer Seyran Ohanyan.

Seyran's main criticism is related to the destruction of the Armenian army. Serzh Sargsyan sometimes voices criticisms in the same way.

However, these two killers of children and women led the Armenian army together for 15 years. They sucked the blood of the Armenian army and created a little opportunity for some generals who are close to them to win. But these two killers got the main wealth.

During the years when Ohanyan led the Armenian army, there were more cases of mass corruption, brutal dedovshchina (hazing and abuse) and crimes.“Thief with code” laws were introduced to the Armenian army during Ohanyan's time. Seyran himself sat at the top of the corruption pyramid, so there was no one to fight against these villains in some form. Seyran led his entourage to privatize the territories belonging to the military units for a penny and then sell them at the market price. Some 80 percent of the bribes from tenders reached Seyran and he was able to share.

Soon after the election of the Prime Minister, Pashinyan began inspecting the military units and found out that the soldiers of the Armenian army were serving without underwear. By order of Seyran, the commanders of military units forced the parents of soldiers to send underwear to their children. There are enough materials about this in the Armenian press. Seyran used a large amount of funds for this from the budget, and the Armenian soldier served without underwear. Serzh Sargsyan also knew these problems, but he did not voice them. Probably the native Seyran knew the way to share the funds he earned with Serjik.

The Azerbaijan Army ended the high-income life of Ohanyan and his corrupt generals in April 2016. The April war destroyed the myths about the false power of the Armenian army.

Sargsyan was forced to dismiss Ohanyan and several deputies under the pressure of the population, fed up with the fairy tales. However, Ohanyan was not arrested, and in the next two years, the Armenian army continued to serve without underwear.

The problems of Seyran and other Armenian generals started after Pashinyan came to power. Nikol disagreed that the army would be without underwear and began to investigate other budget allocations. Assuming that the situation would end in prison, Seyran was elected to the Armenian parliament with the help of his fellow countryman Robert Kocharyan, who was in the opposition. Seyran thought that he would gain immunity with this.

Today, Ohanyan, Sargsyan, Kocharyan, who criticize Pashinyan, and their limited entourage have become rich and accumulated wealth at the expense of Armenian soldiers. Those who forced the Armenian soldier to serve in the military without underwear for years, those who sapped the marrow of the unfortunate Armenian army, use the defeated state of Armenia and talk one-on-one, they are not ashamed to get into people's minds, they even show the way to the poor Armenian people by speaking in the press.

However, thanks to not only Pashinyan, but also Ohanyan, Sargsyan, Kocheryan and other executioner leaders from the Armenian clan, Armenia has fallen into the current miserable situation, and it will not be easy to find a way out of this situation.

Adalet Verdiyev is a military expert, analyst and a reserve Azerbaijani officer.