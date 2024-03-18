Shooting in Jacksonville Beach kills 1, injures 2

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the St. Patrick's Day festivities in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, took a tragic turn as one person lost their life and two others sustained injuries, according to local police reports.



Authorities are currently conducting a search for what they suspect to be multiple shooters involved in the violence, which occurred in a bustling nightlife area of downtown Jacksonville Beach filled with holiday revelers and spring break visitors. Speaking at an impromptu press briefing, city police spokesperson Sgt. Tonya Tator stated that investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.



Mayor Christine Hoffman also addressed the situation, indicating that the violence may stem from separate incidents, although the underlying cause remains the subject of active inquiry. The authorities are working diligently to piece together the events and apprehend those responsible for the tragic outcome of what was supposed to be a joyous celebration.



"There were several different incidents that were ... potentially unrelated," she stated at a different press conference. "So we want to know as much as we can find out."



Sgt. Tonya Tator reported that the injured individuals were promptly stabilized at medical facilities, although specific details regarding their identities, including age and gender, were not immediately available. Initially characterized as an active shooter incident, there were no subsequent reports of shots fired, adding to the complexity of the investigation.



Despite many patrons being situated within bars and restaurants, the violence unfolded in a public, open area, as Tator remarked. The incident sparked a swift response from authorities, with reports indicating that the nightlife district was shut down for the remainder of the evening while detectives continue their investigation.



Additionally, in response to the violence, the city's beachfront was also closed off as a precautionary measure. The closure underscores the serious nature of the incident and the need for comprehensive measures to ensure public safety amidst ongoing investigations.

