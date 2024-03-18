Sudan puts forth demands in exchange for peace meditation

(MENAFN) Sudan's army chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has made a significant demand for the reinstatement of Sudan in the African Union (AU) as a condition for accepting a mediation mission aimed at resolving the country's ongoing armed conflict. In a meeting with a three-member African Union panel tasked with facilitating peace and stability in Sudan, General Burhan emphasized the importance of Sudan regaining its full membership status within the African Union to ensure effective mediation efforts.



The demand comes against the backdrop of Sudan's suspension from African Union activities in October 2021, following the military coup led by General Burhan and General Hamdane Daglo, the commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The coup ousted Sudan's civilian-led transitional authority, prompting the African Union to suspend Sudan until the civilian government is reinstated. General Burhan, who heads the Sovereign Council formed after the coup, has been at odds with civilian parties, citing internal strife as a justification for the military intervention.



The African Union's suspension of Sudan has been a contentious issue, with General Burhan now linking the country's participation in peace mediation efforts to its reinstatement in the pan-African body. This move underscores the complex power dynamics and political challenges facing Sudan as it navigates its transition towards democracy and stability.



As Sudan grapples with internal divisions and armed conflict, the army chief's demand for African Union reinstatement adds another layer of complexity to ongoing efforts to resolve the crisis. The outcome of negotiations between the African Union panel and Sudanese authorities will likely have significant implications for the country's political future and prospects for peace.

