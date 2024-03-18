Occupation Forces Arrest Dozens Of Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israeli occupation forces launched last night and at dawn today a massive arrest campaign that targeted dozens of Palestinians in various areas of the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli occupation forces arrested at dawn today two Palestinians from As Samu' town, south of Hebron after raiding their homes and tampering with their contents, Palestine's News Agency (WAFA) reported.

The occupation army also arrested at dawn today two young men from Arura town, northwest of Ramallah.

Local sources said that confrontations broke out between Palestinian youth and the occupation forces in Arura town, during which the occupation soldiers fired tear gas and sound bombs towards citizens and homes. No casualties have been reported.

Furthermore, the occupation forces arrested two young men from Tulkarm city.

The occupation patrols also stormed Tulkarm city and roamed its streets and neighborhoods, specifically the western, southern and eastern ones, while storming several areas in Shaarawiyah area, north of Tulkarem.

The occupation forces also arrested at dawn today two young men from Tell town, south of Nablus.

Last night, the occupation forces arrested 20 Palestinians near Al-Issawiya town, northeast of occupied Jerusalem, while they were trying to enter from the neighboring az-Za'ayyem village, eyewitnesses said.

Israeli occupation forces have recently intensified their raids on cities and villages in the West Bank. The pace of arrests against Palestinian citizens increased in conjunction with the unprecedented and continuing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7.

