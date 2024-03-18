Algeria denounces Moroccan seizure of embassy properties in Rabat

(MENAFN) Algeria has strongly criticized a recent decision made by the Moroccan government to seize properties belonging to the Algerian embassy in Rabat, denouncing it as "a new phase of escalation" and characterizing it as "provocative and hostile behavior" from its North African counterpart.



The Moroccan government's move, issued via a decree published last Wednesday in the country’s Official Gazette, involves the expropriation of buildings owned by the Algerian embassy in Rabat. This action is part of a broader plan aimed at expanding the administrative facilities of Morocco's Foreign Ministry.



According to the decree, the expansion project is justified under a law granting the government authority to appropriate infrastructure for public sector initiatives. However, Algeria has strongly condemned this decision, viewing it as an unwarranted and aggressive maneuver that threatens to escalate tensions between the two neighboring nations.



“Algeria condemns in the strongest terms the comprehensive robbery operation [the confiscation of its properties in Rabat] and strongly denounces its illegitimacy and incompatibility with the duties and obligations that any member state of the international community should bear,” Algeria's Foreign Ministry stated on Sunday.



Algeria has accused Morocco of violating international laws, particularly the Vienna Convention, which mandates the protection of diplomatic missions irrespective of the situation.



The confiscation is “inconsistent with civilised international practices”, Algeria added.

