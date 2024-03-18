Al Baladi Holding Group Opens The Most Important Branch Of“Souq Al Baladi” In Al Gharafa Area

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)

The new branch in Al Gharrafa is located on an area of ​​25 thousand square meters and welcomes shoppers 24 hours a day.

Al Baladi Holding Group continues its brilliance process and series of successes in the Qatari market by opening new branches of Souq Al Baladi in various regions of the country following its conscious management's plans to expand and spread in order to meet all the needs of citizens and residents in all regions and to maintain the continuous expansion of its business.

In this context, the most important branch of Souq Al Baladi was inaugurated in the Al Gharrafa area in Doha in a distinguished ceremony attended by a large number of businessmen, Their Excellencies sheikhs, high ranking guests, media figures and the public. The celebration was led by Mr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Attiyah, Chairman of Al Baladi Holding Group, Mr. Hani Al-Sayyadi, CEO Al Baladi Holding Group. Dr. Muhammad Ali Othman, General Manager of Al Baladi Holding Group and Baladi Express.

The Largest Commercial Markets in Qatar

“Souq Al Baladi” is considered one of the largest commercial markets in Qatar and contributes to meeting the needs of consumers at the best prices and highest quality. The new branch is located on an area of 25 thousand square meters, equipped with the best services and parking for customers and provides all products to meet shoppers' requirements.

Mr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Attiyah, Chairman of Al Baladi Holding Group, said during the opening ceremony:“We seek to provide distinguished services with thoughtful steps that serve members of the society.” He added that the opening of the new branch in the Al Gharrafa area is an important step to provide distinguished marketing and commercial services to the region in line with the state's vision to stimulate and encourage the business sector by providing facilities and an appropriate environment for investment in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 that supports the national economy.

Supporting and Stimulating the Business Sector

Al-Attiyah praised the State's keenness to support the business sector and stimulate its growth and said: "The support that the private sector receives contributes to the expansion of various projects that meet the needs of consumers and promotes fair competition in the markets in terms of prices and quality.

Al-Attiyah stressed that Qatari businessmen have a great responsibility towards the nation and society by contributing to supporting Qatar's ambitious national vision through various projects that support the economy, provide goods and stimulate the production sector and manufacturing industries. Explaining that the presence of projects such as Souq Al Baladi supports local production and industries and stimulates investors to expand various projects in a way that contributes to their availability and to provide the best services and products with the highest quality standards.

Providing Products at The Best Competitive Prices

Mr. Hani Al Sayyadi, CEO of Al Baladi Holding Group, said that the opening of the new branch in Al Gharrafa area comes within the expansion and spread plan of Souq Al Baladi chain of branches to cover all regions of Qatar, provide all different products and brands and provide the best competitive prices while ensuring the selection of the finest products to serve shoppers.

Hani Al-Sayyadi added: "We are seeking to achieve an integrated plan for expansion and spread in all regions according to a well-studied mechanism to achieve Qatar Vision 2030, in line with and keeping pace with the prosperity and progress witnessed by the Qatari economy in all sectors.

Al-Sayyadi explained: "Suppliers are dealt with according to the quality of their products as the products arrive at the“Souq Al Baladi” fresh daily, benefiting from the latest fully covered and air-conditioned display systems provided by Al Baladi.

For his part, Dr. Muhammad Ali Othman, General Manager of Al Baladi Holding Group and Baladi Express, said that the opening of Souq Al Baladi in Al Gharafa area was wonderful and special and was attended by a large elite of figures in Qatari society, a large media presence from various print and visual media outlets, including newspapers, channels, and social media celebrities. The opening received the approval of many shoppers from the honorable audience who praised the distinctive display methods, the quality of the products offered, their competitive prices in the various sections of Souq Al Baladi, as its prices are the cheapest in the private sector in addition to the distinctive offers of goods for sale at cost prices.

He added: " Souq Al Baladi includes multiple and diverse sections of fish, meat, fresh poultry of all kinds, fruits, fresh vegetables, dairy products, baked goods, hot foods, Arabic and popular sweets, dates, nuts, coffee, spices, delicious foods and others, stressing that the new branch of Souq Al Baladi in Al Gharafa area welcomes shoppers 24 hours a day.

Multiple Applications, Sources and Technologies

Dr. Othman, Manager of Baladi Express, said:“The new platform represents a multi-source application that is compatible with Mobile Phones and devices that operate on Android and iOS systems. He stressed that the platform was built in accordance with the latest technologies and international practices and a large team of experts worked for two years to build from zero all parts of the system and its components.

The platform's data and information centers were set up as the company's private cloud computing environment, which has the capacity of private cloud. The platform is capable of processing and executing millions of operations simultaneously without affecting its performance with the use of appropriate security and protection technologies and procedures and the application of a strong policy in the security and privacy of information.

Dr. Othman, who enjoys a large experience in Business Administration and Information Technology Systems, confirmed that the platform and application of Baladi Express were developed in accordance with best international practices in E-commerce sector while the platform carries unique advantages. He noted that the platform of Baladi Express currently represents a qualitative shift in the concept of delivering orders whether in terms of service quality, cost or delivery time.