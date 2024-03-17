NATO associate state`s defense minister quits

(MENAFN) Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas has tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte, sparking speculation about potential successors and underlying political tensions within the government. The announcement, made by the government's press office on Friday, comes amidst reports of disagreements between Anusauskas and Simonyte, particularly regarding statements made by the defense minister during his recent visit to the United States.



The decision to resign was preceded by journalist Edmundas Jakilaitis' cryptic Facebook post, hinting at a leadership change within the defense ministry. Anusauskas, responding in jest, redirected inquiries to Jakilaitis, fueling further speculation about the circumstances surrounding his resignation.



Speculation regarding Anusauskas' successor has centered on MP Laurynas Kasciunas, with reports suggesting that the defense minister's departure could be linked to political tensions ahead of Lithuania's parliamentary elections in October. Anusauskas, a prominent member of the conservative Homeland Union – Lithuanian Christian Democrats party, has garnered significant popularity in recent polls.



The timing of Anusauskas' resignation raises questions about its potential implications for Lithuania's defense strategy and its role in supporting Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict with Russia. As a NATO member state since 2004, Lithuania has actively contributed to regional security and has intensified efforts to bolster its own defenses in recent years.



According to Lithuanian law, the resignation of a cabinet minister must be submitted to the prime minister, who then presents it to the president for approval. The outcome of this transition, amidst political uncertainty and external security challenges, remains a topic of keen interest and scrutiny both domestically and internationally.

