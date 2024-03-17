Capital Investments Issues $80 Million in Bonds for Siniora Food Industries

(MENAFN- Advvise) Capital Investments, the investment arm of Capital Bank, has announced the issuance of an $80 million loan facility for Siniora Food Industries over a 5-year term, at an annual interest rate of 7.75%.

This issuance garnered interest from a diverse investor base, including local and regional banks, insurance companies, and High Net Worth individuals.

Bashar Amad, CEO of Capital Investments, commended the company's efforts in managing and executing the Bond issuance process for Siniora Food Industries which, despite regional challenges and prevailing interest rates, was fully subscribed, underscoring confidence in Siniora's financial stability.

Amad further noted that this issuance is part of a series of Bond issuances conducted by Capital Investments as the lead manager. Previous issuances include a 5-year bond for the Capital Bank of Jordan in 2014 and 2018, as well as the inaugural perpetual bonds for a Jordanian bank in 2022, listed on the Dubai Financial Market.

This issuance aligns with Siniora's strategy to bolster its financing capabilities for its expansion plans. The proceeds will be used to repay existing bank loans and support strategic regional expansion over the next five years, enhancing market share and reducing production costs.

Siniora, established in 1920 in Jerusalem, is one of the oldest companies operating in the region and is now a leading producer of chilled, canned, and frozen meat with factories across Palestine, Jordan, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. Its exports to over 15 Arab and regional markets exceeded $200 million in 2023.

It is worth noting that Capital Investments, fully owned by Capital Bank, provides consultancy services for corporate finance, asset management, and financial brokerage, locally, regionally, and globally. It also offers specialized services in the Iraqi market through the National Bank of Iraq.

Furthermore, the company facilitates investment services through Capital Investments - Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), enabling clients in Jordan and Iraq to engage with international companies and investors. Additionally, it provides a platform for Emirati entities and investors seeking opportunities in Jordan and Iraq and offers investment options through reputable Swiss banks using the External Asset Manager model.







