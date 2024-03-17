Taiwan affirms existence of American special forces

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Taiwan's defense authority chief, Chiu Kuo-cheng, confirmed the presence of United States special forces personnel stationed on some of the island's outlying territories. The revelation came during a press briefing on Thursday, where Chiu responded to inquiries regarding media reports suggesting a permanent United States army presence in Taiwan. According to a report by Focus Taiwan, Chiu acknowledged that United States service members are actively engaged in training Taiwanese armed forces, offering crucial assistance in identifying weaknesses and enhancing overall readiness.



The confirmation follows recent reports from the United States military news site, Special Operations Forces Report (SOFREP), which detailed plans for the deployment of "Green Berets" to Taiwan. Unlike previous arrangements characterized by temporary visits, these special forces are slated to serve as permanent training observers, specifically tasked with preparing Taiwan's special units. Notably, the proposed deployment signifies a departure from past practices and underscores a deepening commitment to Taiwan's defense capabilities. According to SOFREP, the permanent United States presence is expected to be situated on the Kinmen Islands, strategically located just 10 kilometers from mainland China.



The revelation of United States special forces' presence in Taiwan adds a new dimension to the already complex geopolitical landscape in the region. Beijing considers Taiwan a part of its sovereign territory and has consistently opposed any moves towards formal independence by the self-governing island. Despite Taiwan's de facto independence since 1949, the majority of the international community, including the United States, refrains from officially recognizing it as a sovereign state.



However, the United States maintains robust security ties with Taiwan, as evidenced by legislative measures such as the 'Taiwan Enhanced Resilience Act 2022.' Under this act, aimed at deterring aggression from the People's Republic of China (PRC) against Taiwan, the United States is authorized to allocate up to USD2 billion annually in military grants to bolster the island's security until 2027.



The presence of United States special forces in Taiwan underscores the evolving dynamics of regional security and the ongoing efforts to fortify Taiwan's defense capabilities amidst growing tensions with Beijing. As the geopolitical stakes continue to escalate, the strategic significance of Taiwan in the broader context of United States-China relations remains a focal point of international scrutiny and concern.

