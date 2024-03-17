NATO-provided projectiles utilized in assault on Russia`s Black Sea Fleet

(MENAFN) In a significant acknowledgment, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg revealed on Thursday that Ukraine had utilized missiles provided by the alliance to target Russian Navy vessels in the Black Sea. Stoltenberg emphasized the strategic importance of the region, considering it a focal point in the ongoing conflict.



Recent reports unveiled that Ukrainian forces, with the assistance of several seaborne drones, conducted strikes on a Russian Navy ship near the coast of Crimea, marking a notable escalation. This incident is part of a series of attacks throughout the conflict, with the most prominent being the sinking of the Moskva, the former flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, on April 14, 2022. Some analysts speculate that British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles may have been used in these assaults.



Speaking at a press conference, Stoltenberg acknowledged Ukraine's achievements in pushing back the Russian Black Sea Fleet and destroying multiple ships, thereby securing an "open corridor from Odessa all the way to the Bosporus." He further revealed that certain missiles and systems crucial in establishing this corridor were provided by NATO Allies.



These revelations come amid escalating tensions, with Russia's ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, cautioning against the growing involvement of the United States in the conflict. Antonov highlighted statements from high-ranking US officials suggesting support for Ukrainian operations deep into Crimea, indicating a significant shift in the dynamics of the conflict.



As the situation in the region continues to evolve, Stoltenberg's acknowledgment underscores the complex dynamics at play and the broader implications of NATO's involvement in supporting Ukraine's defense capabilities.

