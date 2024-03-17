Israeli Military Conducts Airstrikes On Southern Syria

Amman, March 17 (Petra) - Israeli military aircraft conducted airstrikes on the southern region of Syria on Sunday.According to the Syrian News Agency, citing a military source, the Israeli army launched an aerial assault towards the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeting multiple locations in the southern area.The source further disclosed that Syrian air defense systems successfully intercepted and downed several missiles, resulting in injuries to one soldier and material damages inflicted by the Israeli aerial aggression.

