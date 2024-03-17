Grenades And Firearms Found In Azerbaijan's Gobustan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) 3 grenades, 1 pistol, 40 automatic cartridges, as well as 7
hunting rifles of different brands were discovered in Azerbaijan's
Gobustan district.
Azernews reports, referring to the Shaki
regional group of the Ministry of Internal Affairs that, as a
result of the actions carried out by the employees of the Gobustan
District Police Department, the found items were handed over to the
local police department.
Following the preventive measures carried out by the department
employees, the resident of the district voluntarily handed over 1
hunting rifle without relevant documents to the police.
