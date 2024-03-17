Kuwait Amir Sends Condolences On Demise Of Saudi Princess Al-Fahda

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable of condolences to Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on the death of Saudi Arabian Princess Al-Fahda bint Abdullah Al-Saud, praying that her soul rests in peace and for the royal family's strength during this time of loss. (end) nwf

