Yogi Adityanath Pays Tributes To Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna On His Anniversary

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 17 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid tribute to former Chief Minister Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna on his death anniversary.
The Chief Minister wrote on X:“On the occasion of the death anniversary of the renowned freedom fighter and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, late Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Ji, I pay humble tribute and respect to his memories.”
The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath garlanded Late Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna's statue at Yojana Bhawan.
Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, Prayagraj MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, and Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra were also present.
