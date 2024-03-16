GCC Welcomes UN Adoption Of Resolution On Measures To Combat Islamophobia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Riyadh: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), welcomed the adoption by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly of a resolution on "Measures to Combat Islamophobia", including condemning incitement to discrimination, hostility, or violence against Muslims and their sanctities, as well as the appointment of a special envoy by the UN to combat Islamophobia, coinciding with the International Day for Combating Islamophobia.
In a statement today, GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi affirmed that the GCC countries support all international and national efforts and resolutions that condemn violence, hatred, incitement, and extremism against all religions.
He also urged all countries to adopt national laws, policies, and measures to prevent and combat religious hatred and hold perpetrators accountable.
