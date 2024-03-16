NATO Intensifies Support For Kingdom In Counterterrorism Efforts

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - NATO announced that it has intensified its support for five partner countries benefitting from the defence capacity-building package, including Jordan, reaffirming its continued support for the Kingdom's efforts in counterterrorism.



NATO said in its 2023 report, released on Thursday, that the areas of cooperation ramped up over last year for Jordan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mauritania, Moldova, and Tunisia, including strategic-level training and education in counterterrorism, handling of small arms and light weapons, strategic communications, combating Internet use for terrorist purposes, and maritime counterterrorism aspects.

In the report, cited by Al Mamlaka TV, NATO affirmed that it has embarked on establishing a NATO liaison office in Amman. This office is expected to strengthen the“robust” bilateral relationship between NATO and Jordan, serving as a link between the alliance and key regional entities.



In 2023, NATO reiterated its commitment to enhance Jordan's security and defence capacities, including fostering interoperability with NATO, supporting armed forces reforms, and bolstering defence and security capacity-building initiatives. As part of these efforts, NATO has amplified its support for Jordan's counterterrorism initiatives.

Jordan's institutional ties with NATO date back to 1995 when it joined the Mediterranean Dialogue initiative, which includes seven Mediterranean countries, seeking to enhance the alliance's partnership with Mediterranean countries to establish avenues of cooperation and coordination for security and stability.

On November 6, His Majesty King Abdullah held discussions with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at NATO headquarters. The dialogue focused on NATO's partnership with Amman and regional security challenges. His Majesty also participated in a NATO Council meeting where he discussed the security challenges confronting the Middle East and North Africa, including the war on Gaza.